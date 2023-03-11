Breaking News: Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s CollapseGet the Latest

The Weekend
ai media/telecom startups Published

How to Run a Modern Media Company: Bank Crash Edition

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend!

I do not envy news media executives, who have difficult jobs in the best of times. This week was not the best of times, as our CEO Jessica Lessin could tell you. While captaining a newsroom going full-throttle to cover the cataclysmic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Jessica was also scrambling to ensure that The Information (an SVB customer) could make payroll and cover the rent. So far, so good.

We’re far removed from the salad days of media ownership, when a publisher could pretty much flip a switch and make money. Google and Facebook ended that era a decade or more ago. Now, the key is to be so indispensable to readers (as opposed to just advertisers) that they’re willing to invest in your success through subscriptions. The Information has leaned into that model, and increasingly, so has Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO of The New York Times Co.

As Abe observes in this weekend’s cover story, Kopit Levien has enjoyed a charmed run atop The Gray Lady. While its biggest competitors—including the Washington Post, News Corp., and Gannett—are slashing costs, the Times is on a roll. Revenues are up 30% since 2020, and profits are up 70% as well. At the same time, the CEO must deal with a restive union, a sagging stock price and the need to grow, grow and grow some more. 

Nope, not an easy job for anyone. Which makes Kopit Levien’s strategy all the more fascinating.

Now onto this Weekend’s stories... 

the big read

The News Business Is in Crisis—but Not The New York Times Co.

Under CEO Meredith Kopit Levien, the media company has fortified its finances through both acquisition and innovation. But its aggressive growth plans (15 million subscribers by 2027) represent a complex gambit for a 171-year-old brand. Abe talks to Kopit Levien about how she plans to keep the news engine humming.

scene and heard

‘Your Dreams Are No Longer Safe’: The Washington Crowd Gets a Chilling Crash Course in AI

The government is chronically slow to respond to new technological threats. So Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin of the Center for Humane Technology are trying to get ahead of the situation. They brought their alarming presentation, “The AI Dilemma,” to an invitation-only event in Washington last week, and reporter Nancy Scola was there to take the political temperature.

market research

The Starlink Exit Plan: How SpaceX’s Satellites Are Bringing Remote Workers to the Wilderness

Starlink’s promise is simple: high-speed internet beamed down from space, whether you’re living in the Australian Outback or just camping out of your Subaru Outback. But as with other companies owned by Elon Musk, what you’re promised is not always what you get. Reporter Tim Stevens asks Starlink users to dish on the service.

my life's work

Shuo Wang Once Sold Scooters at Flea Markets—Now Her Startup Is Worth $12 Billion

Annie chats with the co-founder and chief revenue officer of Deel, a payroll platform that aims to streamline payouts and hiring. Wang discusses her upbringing and the early sales lessons—learned from her mother—that continue to guide her. 

Reading: The real-world Roys
Need a “Succession” fix before the final season debuts on HBO Max later this month? Pour over the tremendously fun “Unscripted,” a new book about billionaire Sumner Redstone and his crazed clan. Redstone died in 2020 after years assembling a media empire that included Paramount, CBS and Viacom. Drama over his own succession sparked an enormous conflict between his daughter, Shari Redstone, his business cronies and his lovers. The book’s authors—the New York Times’ Jim Stewart and Rachel Abrams—chronicle the strife in sordid detail, partly thanks to troves of texts and emails they obtained. (“One reader told me that no CEO should ever write a text again,” Stewart told me.) The Redstones are obvious sources of inspiration for the Roys from “Succession,” though Stewart didn’t watch any of the show until finishing the book. “I didn’t want it to have any impact, even subliminal, on our book,” he said. “But Sumner Redstone’s behavior goes beyond anything I’ve seen [on the show] so far.” And here you thought Boar on the Floor was bad. —Abe

Noticing: Mattels Silicon sisters 
Move over, Barbie. The coolest dolls on the shelf are named Anne, Susan and Janet. Those would be the Wojcicki sisters—respectively the CEO of 23andMe, the newly departed CEO of YouTube and a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at UCSF—who have now been immortalized by Mattel as part of a collection honoring women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The STEM dolls are the latest in Mattel’s year–long effort to rebrand Barbie as more than a blonde hood ornament. In 2018 the company came out with its “inspiring women” series, fashioned after historical figures like Jane Goodall, Ida B. Wells and Maya Angelou. With dolls like this, it might feel like Barbie is becoming all work and no play. But the real Wojickis sure seem to be enjoying life in plastic. —Arielle 

Following: The influencer living with HIV 
Three weeks ago, Zach Willmore, 19, filmed a TikTok in his bedroom, talking to the camera as he applied makeup. It was the TikToker’s first day being diagnosed with HIV. “I’m worried about people looking at me as untouchable,” he said, dabbing on concealer. The post went viral, and now 1.7 million people tune in to Willmore’s daily updates about his blood tests and medication. While Willmore’s content used to be about his life as a college student, he’s now become a very Gen Z-style activist, using viral sounds and makeup videos to educate his audience. In one post, he applies lime green eyeshadow while explaining the history of HIV; in another, he finds out his viral load is low and talks about his celebratory shopping spree. Some have criticized his videos, saying they minimize the disease’s severity. But thousands of others have praised Willmore for showing that HIV is no longer a death sentence. “I’m so thankful you are posting,” one commenter wrote. “You are going to save a lot of lives by talking about your experience.” —Margaux

Makes You Think

Too soon? 

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Jon

Weekend Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend startups ai
How to Run a Modern Media Company: Bank Crash Edition
By Jon Steinberg · March 11, 2023 7:17 AM PST
How to Run a Modern Media Company: Bank Crash Edition
Hi, welcome to your Weekend!I do not envy news media executives, who have difficult jobs in the best of times. This week was not the best of times, as our CEO Jessica Lessin could tell you. While captaining a newsroom going full-throttle to cover the cataclysmic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Jessica was also scrambling to ensure that The Information (an SVB customer) could make payroll and...
Latest Briefs
 
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Reveals $3.3 Billion Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
By Akash Pasricha · March 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
By Maria Heeter · March 10, 2023
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 10, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups
Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Photo: YouTube/Centre for Effective Altruism.
Deals
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation
By Kate Clark
Spark Capital is leading a $300 million investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, one of the primary startup challengers to OpenAI, at a pre-investment valuation of $4.1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.