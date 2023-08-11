How to Save ESPN. Barstool’s Bad (Good?) Example

It is not, shall we say, boom times in the media business. Even ESPN—the crown jewel, cash cow, you name it—of the business is on shaky ground. And it is freaking people—at least media people—out.

So I had to ask the squad what they think? What saves live sports coverage?

That, a snazzy new video introduction from Wizard Genius Productions, and more on this week’s episode.

Hope you enjoy!

Spotify

Apple

YouTube