How to Save ESPN. Barstool’s Bad (Good?) Example

It is not, shall we say, boom times in the media business. Even ESPN—the crown jewel, cash cow, you name it—of the business is on shaky ground. And it is freaking people—at least media people—out.
So I had to ask the squad what they think? What saves live sports coverage?
That, a snazzy new video introduction from Wizard Genius Productions, and more on this week’s episode.
Hope you enjoy!
Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.