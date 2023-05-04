How We Can Regulate AI Even if Congress Won’t Act

Rapid innovations in artificial intelligence have already upended many aspects of our lives, from the way we view and access the internet to how we think about the future of work. It’s only natural, then, that this swift-moving newscycle also upended the agenda for our call with subscribers on the need for AI regulation.

In just the three days before the event, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in an interview with Bloomberg that he expects to slow or suspend hiring for back-office roles that could be filled by AI, Microsoft’s chief economist told the audience at a World Economic Forum event that we should wait until AI causes “real harm” before designing regulation around it and Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan argued in the New York Times that regulation is necessary to preserve competition among AI companies. That gave our panelists—Social Capital founder and CEO Chamath Palihapitiya, Hustle founder Roddy Lindsay and Octane AI founder Ben Parr, all of whom have written on developments in AI for The Information’s opinion section—plenty to talk about.