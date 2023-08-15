Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?Read more

How X’s Subscription Offers Compare
Creator Economy
Twitter

How X’s Subscription Offers Compare

By
Alex Perry
 |  Aug. 15, 2023 4:01 PM PDT

In early August, Elon Musk said X would only take a cut of its creators’ subscription revenue on the platform if their payouts topped $100,000 in lifetime earnings, a more generous offer than Musk’s prior deal, which delayed taking its 10% cut for the first 12 months of a creator’s subscription revenue. The move looked designed to attract more creators to sell subscriptions on X, which in turn could boost X’s non-advertising revenue. Notably, X requires creators to subscribe to its subscription offering, formerly Twitter Blue, in order to sell their own subscriptions. 

Musk was hardly going out on a limb by offering a free pass. As the chart above shows, social networks are offering to take little of creators’ subscription revenue to get these fledgling products going. Our update on subscription take rates, last published in January 2022, shows that Meta Platforms apps are the most generous. They aren’t taking any cuts until at least 2024, the company said in June 2022. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing google Twitter
Don’t Fall for the Musk Distraction Machine
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 15, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock.
For years, politicians and the public have attacked the leaders of companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google, arguing they had their “thumbs on the scales” of political discourse. Critics worried these companies had too much power over how content was amplified on their sites, were picking winners and losers in elections, and on and on.And so it was sort of stunning today to learn that Elon...
Latest Briefs
 
Venture Capital Firms Struggle to Raise Funds in China
By Juro Osawa and Jing Yang · Aug. 15, 2023
Google’s Rival to OpenAI, Gemini, Will Power Chatbot, Enterprise Apps
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 15, 2023
Underwear Startup Parade Sells Itself
By Meredith Mazzilli · Aug. 15, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
After presiding over the largest cutbacks in company history, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat made it clear to CEO Sundar Pichai last February that she was ready for change. Photos Getty
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
By Anita Raghavan
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle wants "American dynamism" on the lips of both lawmakers and founders. Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
By Margaux MacColl
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening’s co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Tome founders Keith Peiris (left) and Henri Liriani (right). Photo via YouTube/Greylock.
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation
By Natasha Mascarenhas, Stephanie Palazzolo and Erin Woo
Tome, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier to create and design presentations, has talked to investors about raising new money that could double its valuation to up to $600 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
By Wayne Ma
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.