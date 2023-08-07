Hype About AI ‘Agents’ Rises Again; Why GPUs Are So Hard to Find

Like many others, I dream of having my own personal artificial intelligence-powered assistant to answer texts I’ve been avoiding or land that impossible-to-get reservation at a restaurant blowing up on TikTok. So like seemingly everyone else in AI-land, I was excited when a young startup, HyperWrite, publicly launched an AI-powered assistant last week, promising to help with tasks that take multiple steps, such as booking airline flights or purchasing clothes online.

“We’re starting to get the first glimpses of real personal agents,” Cohere’s co-founder and CEO, Aidan Gomez, said in a tweet about the new product. Gomez, it should be noted, is an investor in HyperWrite and Cohere is one of its AI software suppliers.