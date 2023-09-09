Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at FlexportRead more

The Weekend
culture venture capital Twitter Published

'If Hell Is a Party Like This...'

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.

“The playa doesn’t give you what you want. It gives you what you need.” I’ve been hearing that old Burning Man saw around these parts since the early 2000s—most recently by a participant in this weekend’s cover story, The Instant Oral History of ‘Trench Foot Burning Man.’ But never has the truism seemed more true than at this year’s Burn. 

So what did the playa give to the 70,000 people who trekked out to the Nevada desert this year? For sure, a lesson in humility. Mother Nature doesn’t care about your incredible art car or your 70,000-watt DJ booth. She laughs at your strategies for radical self-reliance—your fat-tired bikes, your waterproof tactical boots and your Shiftpod tents.

But the playa also gave many participants a chance to actually help each other during a stressful time. The fear of a natural disaster may have been fleeting for the attendees—“It wasn’t the end of the world. It wasn’t the apocalypse,” recounted Twitch co-founder Justin Kan—but it was real, and unnerving, while it lasted. And for many participants we spoke to, it brought out the best in the festival. 

Far from the nightmare scenario that outsiders watched transpire on TikTok and the news, Burning Man 2023 was considered a raging success by many who experienced it. “It’s funny to see the outside media’s perception of ‘Oh, it’s a hell,’” said Bill Perkins, a veteran burner and founder of Skylar Capital.  “If hell is a party like this, I want to go!”

Now onto this week's stories...

the big read

Delivering in the Dark, Amazon’s Gig Drivers Face Guns and Death

Firearms, paranoia and Amazon’s endless quest for convenience have combined to create deadly risks for the retailer’s growing fleet of gig drivers. Theo investigated the very real dangers for Amazon Flex drivers, at least five of whom have been shot on the job since 2022 during late-night or pre-dawn deliveries.

scene and heard

The Instant Oral History of ‘Trench Foot Burning Man’

An RV caravan’s worth of tech pros told us their personal survival stories from this year’s mud-struck (but still epic) desert bacchanal. Come for the Burning Man wedding, complete with a procession on a metal elephant; stay for tales of muddy socks and soggy raving.

the 1:1

The Head of the Anti-Defamation League Wants to Make Peace With Elon Musk

This week, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, absorbed a constant stream of invective from Elon Musk and an army of X users. I asked him how he navigated the week’s onslaught, why the feud with Musk began in the first place and where the tides of hate and division seem to be flowing.

The Most epic

The Venture Capitalist Who Was Attacked by Orcas

In our new series, The Most Epic, tech luminaries share their far-flung escapades—and divulge the diets, workouts and gear that power them. Margaux chatted with James Currier, founding partner at venture firm NFX, whose adventures include long-haul sailing, treks in the Himalayas and winter camping in the high Sierras.

Reading: The life and times of a billionaire baller
How did a middle-aged white guy inherit Diddy’s status as the host of the legendary, celebrity-filled Hamptons White Party? Well, being a billionaire sports merchandise mogul probably helped. This week, Vanity Fair profiled Michael Rubin, Fanatics CEO and friend to rappers, athletes and movie stars everywhere. He’s the guy who picked Meek Mill up from prison in a helicopter on the day of his release, who’s on an “I love you” basis with Lil Baby and who helps Jay Z run his probation and parole reform nonprofit Reform Alliance. (As Rubin points out, he’s continued to care about criminal justice issues, even as it’s gone out of vogue again.) Rubin estimates that approximately one percent of billionaires actually know how to have fun. By the looks of it, he might actually be in the top .01%. —Julia

Noticing: What has four wheels and is likely spying on you?
Answer: your Tesla. In fact, the same is true of most cars. According to a new report from the Mozilla Foundation, 25 major automakers failed to meet basic privacy standards, with vehicles acting as “powerful data-gobbling machines,” outfitted with cameras, sensors and microphones purportedly designed to keep drivers safe. It turns out that the information the vehicles are collecting is stored and sometimes sold to third parties. Not only do car companies record data on where drivers travel, they also gather information about drivers’ race, “genetic information” and even their immigration status. The foundation declared Nissan one of the worst offenders, with a privacy policy that is “creepy” and “messed up.” On Nissan’s website, the company says it will collect information like “health diagnosis data,” “sexual orientation” and “sexual activity.” According to the Mozilla Foundation, most car companies don’t give drivers an easy way to opt out—so be careful what you do in your SUV. —Margaux

Watching: A Netflix series for the longevity obsessed
Unlike some who are reading this, I don’t want to live forever. I’d be satisfied with eight-plus decades of good health, a close-knit crew of family and friends, and an energizing mix of work, hobbies and what the Japanese call ikigai, or purpose. In other words, I want to be a Blue Zoner, a person who lives in one of the communities around the globe where lifespans are way above average. They are the subjects of the new Netflix series “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” hosted by explorer and longevity researcher Dan Buettner. The show is a joy to watch, thanks mostly to the international cast of centenarians who dance while balancing large sake bottles on their heads, ride horses while swinging machetes in the Costa Rican jungle and laugh, joke and flirt while their Greek spouses and grandchildren look on with pride. And all of this without a supplement or a blood boy in sight! Now that is what I call living. —Jon

Makes You Think

The playa is just a state of mind.

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Jon

Weekend Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend culture venture capital
'If Hell Is a Party Like This...'
By Jon Steinberg · Sept. 9, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
'If Hell Is a Party Like This...'
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.“The playa doesn’t give you what you want. It gives you what you need.” I’ve been hearing that old Burning Man saw around these parts since the early 2000s—most recently by a participant in this weekend’s cover story, The Instant Oral History of ‘Trench Foot Burning Man.’ But never has the truism seemed more true than at this year’s Burn. So what did the...
Latest Briefs
 
Roblox Announces AI Chatbot
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 8, 2023
Founders Fund Says Flexport’s Petersen Will Stay On as Venture Partner
By Kate Clark · Sept. 8, 2023
Square and Cash App Outages Leaves Customers Unable to Make or Receive Payments
By Mark Matousek · Sept. 8, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Illustration by Harol Bustos.
Exclusive facebook ai
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.