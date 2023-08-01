In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ CustomersRead more

Photo by Getty.
Iger Produces His Own Disney Drama

Photo: Photo by Getty.

For those of you still mourning the end of “Succession,” you’re in luck—a new season just unexpectedly dropped. This time, though, it will be presented by Walt Disney, not HBO, in the form of an arrangement in which two onetime Disney heir apparents, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, have returned as advisers to CEO Bob Iger. Officially, Iger—who himself came back to run Disney last November—brought Mayer and Staggs on board to help him figure out what to do with ESPN and Disney’s other television properties, according to Puck, which broke the news of their return

Because one of Iger’s main responsibilities in coming back to Disney was to find a permanent successor, the reappearance of Mayer and Staggs predictably has prompted wide speculation that the arrangement is also an audition for Iger’s job. To be clear, the men are not real-life equivalents of Roman and Kendall Roy, the misbegotten sons who compete to run a fictional entertainment conglomerate in “Succession.” Both Mayer and Staggs have impressive résumés that include years of experience running key parts of Disney and the formation of an investment firm, Candle Media, which has been spending heavily to acquire entertainment assets.     

Still, how awkward will it be if the two of them, who are still joined at the hips at their joint endeavor, Candle, end up competing against each other for Iger’s job? And what if Iger passes over one or both of them for the CEO job—again? Those will be moments of high drama worthy of prestige TV. Grab the popcorn.

Blue Owl Capital Leads Loan for $6.5 Billion New Relic Buyout
By Maria Heeter · July 31, 2023
Google Cuts Assistant Staff in Generative AI Reboot
By Kevin McLaughlin · July 31, 2023
Amazon Touts Same-Day Delivery Expansion
By Theo Wayt · July 31, 2023
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive apple Finance
How the Partnership Between Apple and Goldman Sachs Soured
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Wayne Ma
Apple and Goldman Sachs were in test runs before embarking publicly on one of the biggest-name partnerships ever between tech and finance.
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.