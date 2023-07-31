In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers

Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google. Now Nvidia is also asking some of those small cloud providers for the names of their customers—and getting them—according to two people with direct knowledge.

It's reasonable that Nvidia would want to know who’s using its chips. But the unusual move also could allow it to play favorites among AI startups to further its own business. It’s the latest sign that the chipmaker is asserting its dominance as the major supplier of graphics processing units, which are crucial for AI but in short supply.