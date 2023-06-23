Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive
startups enterprise

In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO

Photo: Photo via Cohesity

Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues: Rubrik and Cohesity. They help businesses manage data, and they also market themselves as offering protection against ransomware attacks. At the time, Rubrik was clearly in the lead, but Cohesity was growing faster and gaining on it.

Times have changed. By one measure—closeness to going public—Rubrik appears to be well ahead of Cohesity. Rubrik recently hired bankers to help it go public, according to people familiar with the matter. Cohesity still intends to go public, executives told staffers at a town hall meeting earlier this month. But the company’s losses may delay that.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark · June 23, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Photo via Cohesity
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues: Rubrik and Cohesity. They help businesses manage data, and they also market themselves as offering protection against ransomware attacks. At the time, Rubrik was clearly in the lead, but Cohesity was growing faster and gaining on it. Times have changed. By one...
Latest Briefs
 
Cloud Networking Startup Aviatrix Switches CEOs
By Kevin McLaughlin · June 22, 2023
Biden Officials Concerned About Chinese Cloud Providers’ Data Access
By Anissa Gardizy · June 22, 2023
Amazon’s iRobot Acquisition Likely to Face Full-Scale EU Probe
By Theo Wayt · June 22, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Nat Friedman, left, and Daniel Gross. Photos by Microsoft and Getty
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Tiger Global management partners Chase Coleman, left, and Scott Shleifer
Tiger Global Raises $2.7 Billion, 55% Less Than Target Set Last Fall
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Tiger Global Management, a New York-based investment firm that became a symbol of the recent startup funding boom and bust, has raised $2.7 billion, according to a pair of securities filings it filed on Friday.
CEO Dan Clancy in the livestreaming studio at Twitch's San Francisco headquarters. Photograph by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read
Twitch’s New CEO Tries to Strike the Right Chords
By Annie Goldsmith
I will start with John Denver,” said Dan Clancy. “There’s one note that’s kind of high, so I mangle it a little.