India Is the World’s Next Tech Manufacturing Hub

Historically, India has been a software kingdom, a place where more advanced economies such as the U.S. outsource their development jobs. Lacking both the infrastructure and the expertise necessary to be competitive in manufacturing, India rarely produced any major consumer electronic products.

That is poised to change. As major tech companies—including Apple—begin to shift more of their manufacturing away from China due to its aging population and uncertain geopolitical position, India is reaping the trickle-down benefits.