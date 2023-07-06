Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel

Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.

The search giant has delayed by at least one year the release of its first fully customized chip, which would act as the brains for its Pixel line of smartphones, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. Google had originally planned to release the chip, internally code-named Redondo, next year, replacing the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung. Instead, it will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design, internally code-named Laguna, the people said.