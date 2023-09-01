Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’

Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn. Testosterone levels had been in steep decline globally, the men had learned, and they wanted to find out if they were part of the “low T” epidemic.

“My pitch is to help you guys go from low T to medium T, medium to high T, and high T to the next level,” said Jeff Tang, 26, a burgeoning testosterone evangelist and organizer of the T Party, where men gather to talk, learn, test blood, break their overnight fast over bagels and matcha tea, and cap it all off with a cold plunge. “I believe every male founder should get tested,” Tang went on. “Founders, engineers and high-performing people are looking for that psychological edge.”