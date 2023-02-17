Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors

Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech. It has a lot more potential lines of revenue than just its core payments business. And it’s grabbing loads of customers focused on artificial intelligence.

Stripe’s confidential pitch deck to investors, viewed by The Information, shows how the company is trying to convince them to overlook a sharp slowdown in revenue last year.