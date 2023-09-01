Inside the VC Brain

Sometimes VCs need a therapy session. Reporters and editors, too. And so, with this week’s episode, you get a little bit of both—and some news nuggets on what I learned about China and AI on my quick trip to Beijing and Shanghai this week.
Hope you enjoy and have a great Labor Day weekend!
