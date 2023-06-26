Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook

In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPORead more

Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020. That drought is why Thoma Bravo’s deal to sell its financial software firm, Adenza, to Nasdaq Inc. for $10.5 billion—nearly twice what it paid for the business—is so remarkable.

Thoma Bravo hit the home run by using a playbook it has built over years of doing software deals, sped up from the usual yearslong time frame. Leadership at the private equity firm acquired and mashed together two companies, slashed their costs, raised prices sharply, poured money into customer support and boosted client retention rates, according to people familiar with the matter. Thoma Bravo managed to increase profits at the unit by 68% to $297 million last year, measured before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.