Instacart Plans Small-Business Service, Taking Aim at Amazon and Walmart

Instacart is gearing up to launch a version of its site tailored to small businesses, a person familiar with the matter said, representing a challenge to Amazon and Walmart as the delivery giant looks to boost revenue ahead of potentially going public.

The small-business offering, which the company is developing under the name Instacart Business, would display a curated selection of items such as office supplies, cleaning products and snacks, the person said.

The move could help Instacart broaden its appeal beyond home grocery deliveries and comes as the company has been in a holding pattern on a long-awaited initial public offering. Instacart has been keeping its IPO paperwork up to date and could push forward once market conditions improve, The Information reported on Tuesday.