Instacart’s Fake IPO and Why Hiring in Tech Is So Broken

Like all industries, Silicon Valley gets set in its ways. So I particularly enjoyed a comment from Sam pointing out the absurdity of tech hiring practices on this week's episode of More or Less. It is definitely food for thought, along with our debate about when tech companies should go public.
Hope you enjoy!
Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.