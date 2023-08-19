Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half

When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge. Order volume in Instacart’s core grocery-delivery business is barely growing, new data reveals, although the company is showing revenue expansion by keeping more of the dollars spent on each order and from a fast-growing ad business.

How investors react to that mixed picture will determine the valuation Instacart scores in the public markets. The grocery-delivery firm was thought to be worth $39 billion in early 2021, but its valuation has lately hovered closer to $10 billion.