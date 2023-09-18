Instacart’s Secret Deals With Grocery Giants

When Instacart goes public on Tuesday, at least one shareholder likely to make money is its own customer: grocery giant Albertsons, one of several retailers that quietly struck stock deals with Instacart years ago that remained a closely held secret inside the delivery company, people familiar with the matter said.

The grocery company’s stock deal, which hasn’t been previously reported, was tied to a commercial partnership it struck with Instacart several years ago. Albertsons, with a market capitalization of about $13.5 billion, stands to profit roughly $80 million from its stake, according to The Information’s analysis. Kroger, an even bigger grocery seller, struck a similar stock agreement with Instacart several years ago, but it wasn’t clear whether it already sold its shares.