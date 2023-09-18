Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

Instacart’s Secret Deals With Grocery Giants

When Instacart goes public on Tuesday, at least one shareholder likely to make money is its own customer: grocery giant Albertsons, one of several retailers that quietly struck stock deals with Instacart years ago that remained a closely held secret inside the delivery company, people familiar with the matter said.

The grocery company’s stock deal, which hasn’t been previously reported, was tied to a commercial partnership it struck with Instacart several years ago. Albertsons, with a market capitalization of about $13.5 billion, stands to profit roughly $80 million from its stake, according to The Information’s analysis. Kroger, an even bigger grocery seller, struck a similar stock agreement with Instacart several years ago, but it wasn’t clear whether it already sold its shares.

