Instagram Launches Chatbots Modeled on MrBeast, Charli D’Amelio

It’s Kalley Huang, reporting from Menlo Park, Calif., where Meta Platforms’ developer conference is taking place in person for the first time since 2019. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on a stage set up in the middle of Meta’s campus, unveiled a suite of generative artificial intelligence products, several directed at creators.

The most interesting are 28 chatbots, many modeled on celebrities and creators. Meta is paying Charli D’Amelio, LaurDIY, MrBeast and others to play these chatbots. Their avatars adopt a pseudonym, presumably to differentiate the virtual facsimile from the human, and have their own social accounts. For example, D’Amelio plays a dancer named Coco, whose profile includes a Reel about stretching before dancing. Users on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp can then message Coco questions, and Coco will respond in the chat.