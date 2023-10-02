Instagram Looks for Ways to Revive Interest in Threads

Three months ago, Threads, Meta Platforms’ answer to Twitter, was the hottest social media app around. In just days, 100 million people had signed up for it. Since then, usage has plunged, prompting Meta staffers to look for ways to revive interest in the app.

One top priority is getting creators to post more often, as a way of boosting the kind of content that might keep people coming back to the app. This month, Instagram, which created Threads, will hold multiple focus groups with creators in an effort to learn what would make it more appealing, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Instagram’s partnerships department, which handles nonadvertising deals with media companies and creators, has targets set around getting new creators onto Threads and retaining existing ones, the person said.