Instagram Reshuffles Internal Teams; Meta’s Ad Business Recovers

Before we get into Meta Platforms’ first quarter earnings report, we have some new details about internal changes happening at Instagram as a result of Meta’s latest job cuts.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, in a note to Instagram employees last week, said the app needs a “flatter structure that gives everyone the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to our highest priority projects.” That means Instagram is doing some internal shuffling and will have four product groups called Sharing, Home, Communities and Business, according to the memo, which The Information viewed.