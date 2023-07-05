Instagram’s Threads App Courts Creators; How One Reddit App Is Surviving

Creators have told us they would like more texting features to reach fans on the platforms where they already spend time—and Instagram seems to be listening. Ahead of the rollout of Threads, its text-focused app expected to launch this week, it’s been courting creators.

The separate app, which describes itself as a “text-based conversation app,” allows users to “follow and connect directly with your favorite creators,” according to its description on Apple’s App Store. Instagram sent a few creators a guidebook to Threads ahead of its launch in the U.S., encouraging them to “plan a specific post to share on [Thursday] for the day of launch when the public joins,” according to Insider.