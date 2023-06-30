Introducing ‘More or Less’: MMA, M&A and ‘Misfits’

When I moved to Silicon Valley in 2008, Brit and Dave Morin were two of the first people I met. They were working at Google and Facebook respectively, and I had a lot to learn from them as I set out to understand the world of tech.

Soon after, my now husband Sam joined me in the Bay Area, and the four of us became close friends and sounding boards for each other as we started businesses and families. Brit and Dave each went on to found amazing companies—Brit + Co and Path—and Sam and Dave became investing partners. Now, Brit and Dave are putting their stamp on the industry as venture investors; Sam is predicting the next boom (or bust) as a partner at Slow Ventures, prolific columnist and advisor to me on all things The Information; and me, well I guess I caught my friends' entrepreneurial energy, leaving the Wall Street Journal to start The Information ten years ago this week!

As a quad, we have never stopped believing that technology is reshaping everything about business and the world. We just sometimes disagree on how. Brit and Dave tend to be more optimistic. Sam and I? Well, we like to think we're more realistic!

We’ve enjoyed wonderful debates for years and have decided to bring them to you every Friday. Please send us your feedback on these early episodes. You can follow along through The Information every week or wherever you get your podcasts.