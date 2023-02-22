Introducing The Information’s Cloud Database of Top Spenders

Companies that once bought their own computers and software increasingly rely on cloud services from Amazon Web Services and others. The trend is well known, but the details—who is spending how much with which cloud providers—have been largely hidden.

That’s why we created The Information’s Cloud Database, a first-of-its-kind database offering hundreds of details about spending by 65 companies, including Apple, Netflix and Walmart. The entries outline estimated annual spending on major cloud providers, based on proprietary data obtained by The Information and an analysis of the companies’ financial disclosures. Together, the companies in our database spend more than $12 billion per year on cloud services.