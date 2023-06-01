Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database

OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence. Since then, all manner of startups have emerged, building technology to compete with ChatGPT and developing services that use generative AI. Despite an otherwise cool funding environment, investors are jockeying to join the action. The most recent sign: The Information reported Wednesday that Google led a roughly $100 million round in video-generation company Runway.

Runway is one of 39 startups in The Information’s Generative AI Database. Collectively, they have raised more than $15 billion from more than 50 investors. Our database includes information about who provides the AI models and the cloud services that undergird these companies. It also tracks their revenue, valuation and employee count. Our data comes from our reporting and PitchBook, which provides private market data.