Investors Flock to Crypto-AI Startups

Crypto venture funding has cratered since last year, but some startups are bucking the trend by piggybacking off the AI investing craze.

The latest example: Niraj Pant, a former general partner at crypto-focused venture firm Polychain Capital, is raising at least $20 million in a seed round for a new startup focused on the intersection of crypto and AI, people familiar with the matter said. Fortune reported last month that Pant had left Polychain to found a new startup, but the fundraising details have not been reported.