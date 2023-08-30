Investors Flock to Crypto-AI Startups

OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI SpendingRead more

Crypto venture funding has cratered since last year, but some startups are bucking the trend by piggybacking off the AI investing craze. 

The latest example: Niraj Pant, a former general partner at crypto-focused venture firm Polychain Capital, is raising at least $20 million in a seed round for a new startup focused on the intersection of crypto and AI, people familiar with the matter said. Fortune reported last month that Pant had left Polychain to found a new startup, but the fundraising details have not been reported.

Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
startups culture
How Influencers Dodged the Destruction in Creator Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Times are grim for startups that sell products and services to creators. Some are folding, while others can’t pivot their businesses away from the creator economy fast enough.