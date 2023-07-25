Investors Say They’re Fed Up With Amazon’s Big Bets

A growing number of investors are complaining about Amazon’s management, specifically a lack of transparency about how much money it’s been pouring into ambitious satellite internet and grocery initiatives and how those bets have been paying off, investors and analysts told The Information.

The complaints follow five years of Amazon shares underperforming the company’s big tech peers and the broader market alike. Investors say they are hoping Amazon at the very least will start disclosing more basic information such as how many corporate employees it has in specific divisions and how big its Prime subscription business is in different parts of the world.