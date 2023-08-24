IPO Candidate StubHub Hires New CFO

Ticket-reselling company StubHub has hired a new finance chief to try to take it public next year, following the departure of its previous CFO in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

StubHub’s new CFO is Connie James, the people said. She stepped down last month from the same post at Light & Wonder, a publicly traded company that sells slot machines to casinos. StubHub is one of many firms eyeing a 2024 debut after a year-plus freeze in the market for initial public offerings. IPO activity is heating up, with anticipated listings this fall from chip designer Arm, grocery delivery company Instacart and marketing tech startup Klaviyo.