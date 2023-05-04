IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify

For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.

Most of the 110,000-plus merchants paying for the company’s software are e-commerce sellers who host their sites on Shopify. But Klaviyo is now trying to diversify its customer base, in part by overhauling its sales force to focus on bigger merchants that don’t use Shopify, two people familiar with the matter said.