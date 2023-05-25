It’s Storytelling, Stupid

Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, The Medium, part of The Information’s newsletter network.

I doubt the shareholder lawsuit filed against former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and current Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy a couple weeks ago will go to trial. If Disney is guilty of fraud in how it represented the performance of its streaming properties, then there is a biblical-style legal reckoning coming for all media companies with streaming businesses. And that’s not happening.

The complaint does not include any mention of last September’s D23 Expo event, during which Chapek detailed a lengthy list of exclusive perks for Disney+ subscribers, including a buy two, get two free offer on Disney cruises and early entry to any Disney theme park. The incentives reflected an early iteration of Disney+ as an Amazon Prime–like membership program designed to encourage customers to spend more money with Disney across the board.