Jasper, an Early Generative AI Winner, Cuts Internal Valuation as Growth Slows

Jasper AI, an early darling of the generative artificial intelligence boom, has cut the internal value of its common shares 20%, according to former employees who were notified by the company.

The drop in Jasper’s internal valuation could indicate that the growth of its AI-powered writing tool for marketers has slowed since the company raised venture funding at a $1.5 billion valuation in June. Jasper has long relied on OpenAI’s technology to power its product, but last fall OpenAI launched ChatGPT, which has effectively turned into a direct competitor.