Jellysmack Aims to Cut 200 French Workers

Jellysmack, a startup providing video services for creators whose headcount swelled to more than 1,000 last year, is aiming to cut up to 208 employees based in France, a spokesperson confirmed.

The company was started by three French entrepreneurs in 2016 and has kept a large operation in the country even as it’s hired more people in New York, London and Los Angeles. The French cuts represent its third wave of layoffs in the last nine months, totalling at least 300. Jellysmack alerted France staff of its plans in December, when Jellysmack laid off 55 workers outside the country. The plans have not previously been reported.