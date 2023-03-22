Indeed Lays Off 2,200 People, or 15% of Staff, as Job Postings Drop

Job listings site Indeed.com told employees on Wednesday that it’s laying off 2,200 people, representing 15% of its headcount, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams broke the news to employees in an all-hands meeting on Wednesday morning, saying that the cuts would affect teams across the company and attributing the decision to broader economic pressures, a person who attended the meeting said. Employees whose jobs were cut were notified via email following the meeting, the person added.