Don’t read the news—make the news. Introducing The Information ProSave 50%

Feb. 24, 2023 6:00 AM PST

As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 72-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?

Eric Glyman, CEO and co-founder of Ramp, a New York–based credit card startup, was one of several founders who happily accepted the offer. After walking from his Union Square office down to Thrive’s headquarters in SoHo, Glyman enjoyed a wide-ranging, 60-minute conversation about branding, leadership and long-term planning with Iger. “It was incredible,” Glyman recalled.

Iger worked his magic on Thrive founders on the other coast, too. At his Brentwood, Calif., mansion, he sat down with Jens Grede, CEO and co-founder of Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims. In San Francisco, Iger visited the offices of Benchling, a biotech-research software startup that has enjoyed a 40,000% growth in valuation since Thrive’s initial 2015 investment.

Kushner’s ability to trot out someone with Iger’s fame and gravitas spoke volumes about Thrive—its sway and its aspirations. “What other young VC could get Bob Iger, of all people, to join?” said Andrew Borovsky, a longtime Kushner friend and CEO of Visible, a Thrive-backed blockchain startup. “I’m not sure that Marc Andreessen could bring on board Bob Iger. Iger tells you a lot about Thrive.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown · Feb. 24, 2023 6:00 AM PST
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 72-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner? Eric Glyman, CEO and co-founder of Ramp, a New York–based credit card startup, was one of several founders who happily...
Latest Briefs
 
Justice Department Accuses Google of Deleting Sensitive Chats
By Wayne Ma · Feb. 24, 2023
European Commission Bans Use of TikTok on Staff Devices
By Juro Osawa · Feb. 23, 2023
DOJ Preps Antitrust Suit to Block Adobe’s $20 Billion Figma Deal
By Amir Efrati · Feb. 23, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
The AI Age
My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research electric vehicles
If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride
By Tim Stevens
I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years.