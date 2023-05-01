JPMorgan’s Silicon Valley Moment

When business payments firm Bill.com went public in November 2019, the banks leading the initial public offering included Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Jefferies. Missing was JPMorgan Chase, despite the fact that it had worked closely with the Palo Alto, Calif.–based company.

Among other endeavors, JPMorgan made a strategic investment when it led Bill.com’s $100 million financing round in 2017 and even inked a deal to integrate the firm’s payments technology into its own Chase platform. But JPMorgan decided to skip the IPO.