Judging the Rubrik and Ibotta IPO Beauty Pageant

In the beauty pageant of initial public offerings, the latest tech companies to step to the stage, Ibotta and Rubrik, are trying to showcase the “glow-up” transformations they’ve undergone in the past two years.

In early 2022, couponing startup Ibotta was struggling for relevance, barely growing and burning cash, looking more like a candidate for the dustbin than the public markets. Rubrik, which sells data storage and security tools to enterprises, still ran much of its business through its own servers, rather than through software in the cloud—an approach that generated little predictable revenue.