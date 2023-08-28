The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their PerformanceRead more

Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups

Ann Gehan
 Aug. 28, 2023
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut. Its initial public offering documents, disclosed on Friday, revealed it turned profitable in the first half of the year after it reined in cloud computing costs and raised prices.

Even so, at prevailing valuations for other comparable public companies, such as HubSpot and Braze, Klaviyo is likely to be valued at around $5.3 billion, 40% lower than where it last raised money privately in 2021. That could make the offering a disappointment for Klaviyo’s backers. And it highlights even greater challenges for Klaviyo’s main rival, SoftBank and Coatue Management-backed Attentive, which has said it could go public as soon as next year.

