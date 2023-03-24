Let’s Talk About Jack Dorsey

Well, it’s been a minute since Jack Dorsey has been in the news. But lest you think that Elon Musk—and Congress’s favorite punching bag, TikTok—get all the fun, today short seller Hindenburg Research sent Block’s stock down 15% with a report saying the payments company, formerly known as Square, had been inflating its user metrics by serving criminals with shady “Wild West compliance.”

You can read the details here and watch the accompanying YouTube video to get a glimpse of some surprising short-seller theatrics. Block said the claims were false and it would explore legal action against Hindenburg.