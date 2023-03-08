LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices

A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.

LinkedIn has hiked the fees it charges for recruiter subscriptions so much that in recent months, as companies have slowed hiring, some tech firms and specialist recruiting agencies are cutting their spending on the social network, LinkedIn customers and people who work with them say. In some cases, they’re switching to cheaper alternative services such as Indeed and SeekOut. Some customers complain that the quality of LinkedIn’s product doesn't justify its price increases.