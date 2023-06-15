LinkedIn Plans Streaming Video Ad Push

Major advertisers and nearly every big TV network have jumped into the market for ads on video-streaming services. Now LinkedIn, the social network for professionals, is trying to get in on the act as well.

The Microsoft-owned business is about to start testing an ad product that will allow marketers to target LinkedIn users when they’re watching movies and TV shows on streaming services, said people familiar with the matter. The ad product is an ambitious step for LinkedIn, which generates most of its $5 billion in annual ad revenue with ads sold on its news feed. But it is hoping to cash in on the fast-growing streaming ad market, including by using the detailed data it has accumulated on its 930 million users to gain a bigger share of the $60 billion businesses spend advertising to other businesses.