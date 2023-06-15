A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy StartupsRead more

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Photo by AP
Exclusive
microsoft media/telecom

LinkedIn Plans Streaming Video Ad Push

Photo: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Photo by AP

Major advertisers and nearly every big TV network have jumped into the market for ads on video-streaming services. Now LinkedIn, the social network for professionals, is trying to get in on the act as well.

The Microsoft-owned business is about to start testing an ad product that will allow marketers to target LinkedIn users when they’re watching movies and TV shows on streaming services, said people familiar with the matter. The ad product is an ambitious step for LinkedIn, which generates most of its $5 billion in annual ad revenue with ads sold on its news feed. But it is hoping to cash in on the fast-growing streaming ad market, including by using the detailed data it has accumulated on its 930 million users to gain a bigger share of the $60 billion businesses spend advertising to other businesses.

startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas · June 15, 2023 7:14 AM PDT
Photo via YouTube/Google for Startups.
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud. Now one investor is claiming she...
EU Seeks Breakup of Google’s Adtech Business
By Jon Victor · June 14, 2023
Music Publishers Sue Twitter for Copyright Infringement
By Erin Woo · June 14, 2023
Databricks Sales Topped $1 Billion Last Year
By Cory Weinberg · June 14, 2023
Illustration by Laurent Hrybyk
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery Dreams
By Theo Wayt and Ann Gehan
When Shopify last month announced the sale of its delivery operation, it was an abrupt reversal of a strategy to compete with Amazon it had spent four years and billions of dollars developing.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive amazon
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Big Read space venture capital
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Marc Andreessen. Photo: Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.