Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO

The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.

Liquid Death, the irreverent water brand backed by venture capitalists, has hired Goldman Sachs to lead a potential IPO as soon as next spring, according to a person familiar with the matter. The decision follows one of the few IPO “bake-offs”—the process by which banks vie for IPO business by pitching companies on how they would sell their stock to Wall Street investors—by a venture-backed company this year.