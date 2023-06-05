Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself

Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.

Next has enlisted the help of BG Strategic Advisors, a Florida-based boutique investment bank specializing in transportation and logistics mergers and acquisitions, according to the deck and a person familiar with the matter. The sale process for Next is underway as some logistics startups have come under duress. Many businesses in the sector notched the type of sharp revenue growth that excited big-name venture capitalists when trucking demand surged during the Covid-19 pandemic.