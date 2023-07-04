Longtime Microsoft Executive Gurdeep Pall to Depart

Gurdeep Pall, a 33-year Microsoft corporate vice president who helped build and promote key products like Windows, Skype and Bing, recently informed colleagues that he plans to retire from the company in September, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Since joining Microsoft in 1990, Pall has served as a high-profile executive under former CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer and current CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella, frequently appearing alongside the executives to demo major product launches. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed his coming departure via email, describing it as “a long-planned retirement.”