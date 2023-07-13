Lucy Guo’s Passes to Buy Fanhouse

A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse, which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes, a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information.

It’s not clear how much Passes, which Wednesday announced $9 million in seed funding led by Multicoin Capital, is paying for Fanhouse and how many of Fanhouse’s current employees will join Guo’s startup. The two CEOs said Fanhouse creators will be offered a pre-made Passes profile with their prior content from Fanhouse. The agreement comes after Fanhouse had approached other startups about a deal in recent months, according to a person with direct knowledge.