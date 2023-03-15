Making Sense of Mark Zuckerberg’s Manifesto

As if the technology industry hadn’t spit out enough news lately, today brought another big batch of headlines. Once again techies are closely tracking the arrival of OpenAI’s latest conversational artificial intelligence model, dubbed GPT-4.

And then there are the sweeping layoffs at Meta Platforms. News of the layoffs, expected to total a whopping 10,000, was largely expected based on news reports. But what I didn’t expect was the form the announcement would take. In announcing the cuts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t issue a traditional layoff memo thanking everyone for their hard work. He issued a manifesto.