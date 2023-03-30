Jamie Dimon won’t run JPMorgan Chase forever, and Marc Andreessen will one day give way to the next generation of investors. The Information has identified the bankers, executives and investors who could replace them by stepping into the upper echelons of the finance industry in the years to come. They are The Information’s New Financial Power Brokers: the people who will run finance—either by standing in the spotlight or by pulling the strings behind the scenes—over the next couple of decades.