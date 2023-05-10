Memecoin Rally Could Bode Well for Bitcoin Network Startups

Microsoft and Oracle Discussed Sharing AI Servers to Solve ShortageRead more

Over the past few months, crypto fans have been fixated on a pair of new tools that allow them to trade NFTs and create new tokens using bitcoin’s underlying blockchain network. That has sparked a surge in trading of Bitcoin-based digital artwork collections including BTC DeGods, Bitcoin Wizards, Bitcoin Punks and Bitcoin Pizzas

There’s more. Memecoins, or cryptocurrencies created as a joke and with no underlying function, have also spiked. Ordi coin, elon coin and moon coin are three that have amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in combined market cap. A Bitcoin network-based Pepe coin, based on the comic Pepe the Frog—which historically has developed hateful and offensive connotations—has also taken off. 

May 10, 2023
Over the past few months, crypto fans have been fixated on a pair of new tools that allow them to trade NFTs and create new tokens using bitcoin's underlying blockchain network. That has sparked a surge in trading of Bitcoin-based digital artwork collections including BTC DeGods, Bitcoin Wizards, Bitcoin Punks and Bitcoin Pizzas. There's more. Memecoins, or cryptocurrencies created as a...
Walmart Wants to Move Card Business to Fintech Venture, Capital One Claims
By Ann Gehan · May 10, 2023
iRobot’s Revenue Drops, Shares Fall Further Below Amazon Takeover Price
By Theo Wayt · May 10, 2023
Delaware Judge Says Block’s Tidal Deal Was “Terrible Business Decision”
By Martin Peers · May 10, 2023
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.
Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.