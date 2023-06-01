Meta Calls Employees Back to Office Three Days a Week

Meta Platforms has notified employees they will need to return to the office three days a week starting in September, according to a person familiar with the matter. The announcement, which has not been previously reported, marks the strictest policy change since it embraced remote work during the pandemic.

While tech companies have met resistance from employees about such mandates in the past, leverage has swung to employers in the past year as the downturn has led to mass layoffs, including at Meta. The parent of Facebook and Instagram has been operating under a flexible model that gave managers the power to decide whether their reports needed to come in or not.