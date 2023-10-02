Meta, OpenAI Square Off Over Open Source AI

Artificial intelligence leaders and policymakers are divided on a key question: Are cutting-edge AI models too powerful to hand to just anyone?

That question has pitted companies such as Meta Platforms, which recently made the code for its conversational AI freely available on the internet, against rivals such as OpenAI that sell proprietary AI like ChatGPT but don’t share the code. OpenAI, Anthropic and other proprietary software makers have said governments should regulate the most capable AI models so bad actors can’t easily use them. That could hamstring Meta and startups that increasingly rely on open-source models.